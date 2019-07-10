MIDLAND, Texas — Farming requires resilient character because no matter where you are farming at you have the chance of losing crops and every season is different.

“It’s disappointing but that’s a part of farming," said Matt Norton, owner of Fiddlesticks Farms. "It’s been a tough year but we still have lots of good pumpkins around."

Norton is the farmer behind the crops at Fiddlesticks Farms and he says in their last 12 years of business this has been one of the hardest.

The pumpkin patch is a little barer this year than usual.

“There would be just solid vines," said Norton.

West Texas families have been enjoying Fiddlesticks Farms for over a decade, and throughout those years Matt Norton has learned and adapted his growing methods for our West Texas climate.

“Prime pumpkin growing conditions a day that doesn’t get over 85 degrees. We like to have at least 6-8 inches of natural rainfall," said Norton.

Pumpkin seeds at Fiddlesticks Farms are planted around the Fourth of July, so during a West Texas summer, prime pumpkin growing conditions are a rare sight.

“It makes it a challenge you know we use lots of different irrigation techniques we have friends that are up in New England and Michigan that grow pumpkins and they just don’t understand how we’re able to do what we do here in West Texas," said Norton. “On a normal year that we don’t hit 116 degrees in August they do okay, but this year was pretty tough."

Luckily, families in West Texas will not have to worry about missing out on the experience because the Nortons have patches in other locations and bring in pumpkins from other farms on years when their crops are low.

They'll resiliently move through the rest of the season and then they'll begin prepping for next Fall while looking forward to next year.