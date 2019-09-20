MIDLAND, Texas — While you may not see any protests for climate change here in the Permian Basin, it is something that millions worldwide are taking part in.

Whether you believe in climate change or not, people have different opinions about what's causing it.

Many are blaming fossil fuels or natural gas.

"They have increasingly come out against natural gas, but natural gas keeps doing more and more to reduce these emissions. This goes back to my earlier point that, perhaps these climate strikes are less about climate change and more about attacking the fossil fuel industry with a political agenda," said Steve Everley, Spokesman for 'Texans for Natural Gas.'

Everley says it's clear we have a climate crisis on our hands, but to put the blame on fossil fuels is beyond ironic and an erroneous argument.

"No fuel has done more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. than natural gas, and it's not even close. Since 2006 natural gas has prevented 2.4 billion metric tons of CO2 emissions in the U.S.," said Everley. "That's billion with a 'B.'"

Besides helping the environment by reducing emissions Everley says natural gas is also checking other boxes.

"It allows us to reduce our trade deficit, it allows to have dollars flowing back in the U.S. We are becoming an net energy exporter rather than an importer. We are positioned here in Texas to help the world with climate change in an amazing," said Everley.

But others still don't see eye to eye. Kids and activist all around the world are playing hooky from school and work, regardless of the consequence to show their concern.

"When you see these folks holding signs and banging drums and walking out of their jobs to say we need to address climate change.. Again, there are people at work today not leaving their job who we should be thankful for if we care about climate change," said Everley.

To expel fossil fuels for the sake of our environment is only one of the many opinions for a climate change crisis.

But Everley says it's by far, the easiest to prove wrong.

