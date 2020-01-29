PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An urgent search for a newborn baby is ongoing after his father, accused of abducting him and killing three women in South Florida, was found dead in Pasco County.

Deputies say the white Ford passenger van at the center of an Amber Alert was found after noon Wednesday in a rural area in Blanton, Florida, near Interstate 75, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Following a search into the nearby woods with the help of a K-9 unit, the body of 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro was found with a single gunshot wound. Deputies continued searching the woods and nearby fields but at this time, one-week-old Andrew remains missing.

Bloodhounds even sniffed a pacifier found in the van and continued on their way to search, though still, Andrew remains missing.

"There was no indication that the child was in the area," Nocco said.

There are two main tips Nocco said he hopes the public can assist authorities in their investigation: Someone told investigators they saw what appeared to be a blonde woman in the van.

"I sit here and pray to God that is true and that she has the baby," Nocco said. "... And if that woman is out there, please come forward. I promise you, all we care about is that little Andrew is OK.

"That's all we care about."

Nocco also said a pickaxe reportedly was left in the van, but that's nowhere to be found. His team, working with the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami-Dade Police Department, are trying to figure out where Caballeiro might have driven between Pasco County and South Florida.

Anyone who comes across the pickaxe, something else suspicious or has a tip is asked to call 911 right away.

"The baby may be anywhere in the state," Nocco said.

Miami-Dade police late Tuesday asked the public for help to find Caballeiro and the baby after three women were shot to death inside a South Florida home.

Police believed the infant was with his father, but he wasn't immediately named as the one accused in the killings. Reporting from the Miami Herald, however, says Caballeiro is accused of shooting the women with a high-powered rifle.

A law enforcement source told the Herald the woman are Caballeiro's family: the infant's mother, grandmother and great grandmother, all between the ages of 40-80 years old.

WFOR-TV reports Caballeiro in the past has been arrested several times in the past, including on charges of grand theft, operating a chop shop and aggravated assault.

