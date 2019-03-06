ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa High School alumni will be appearing on the show "So You Think You Can Dance" Monday night.

Amanda Butler is a mom of three girls. She graduated from Odessa High School in 2007.

Butler went on to dance professionally as a Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blues dancer and now lives in Dallas.

Her appearance on the show will happen at 8 p.m. Central time on June 3. She will be dancing with a troupe of mothers.

Butler's family also wished her well as they waited to see her dance troupe's fate.

Dallas Cowboys