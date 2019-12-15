MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the Secretary of State’s Office will be in Midland Monday as the county elections office works to get to the bottom of a 840 ballot discrepancy.

State senator Kel Seliger said in a tweet Saturday that the Deputy Secretary of State and Elections Director will be in town.

The county elections office obtained another court order Friday to reopen ballot boxes Monday morning.

The office spent all of Thursday manually counting ballots from just one voting center — the annex. Thursday’s count revealed an even larger ballot discrepancy first pointed out by the recount committee.

In addition to opening all ballot boxes, the new court order will allow the elections administrator open the extra ballot box found in their office by an employee. The court order will also allow the elections administrator to obtain digital copies of all ballots stored in each voting machine.

Monday’s count will begin at 8 am inside the commissioners courtroom inside the Midland County Annex. NewsWest9 will stream the process on our website, newswest9.com.