Zavala Elementary, Keep Odessa Beautiful partner for new school garden

The elementary said the garden will benefit both the education of students and beauty of the school.

ODESSA, Texas — Zavala Elementary in Odessa is growing in a new way.

They will be teaming up with Keep Odessa Beautiful to set up a garden plot to grow vegetables.

Staff members hope the area will add a little beauty to the campus, provide a nice place for students to read and teach kids where their food comes from and how it gets to the table.

“One of the things that students learn about are different career paths,” said Assistant Principal Erin Reddell. “And one of the paths we were discussing was in the field of nutrition, and so that started the discussion of 'well, maybe we need to start a garden.’”