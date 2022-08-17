YWLA teacher recognized as Region 18 teacher of the year

Amanda Byars was surprised at a special ceremony Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — One Midland ISD teacher received a big honor Wednesday.

Amanda Byars, an English teacher at the Young Women's Leadership Academy, was named the Region 18 secondary teacher of the year.

The region includes 19 counties and 33 school districts across West Texas.

Byars was honored at a surprise ceremony at YWLA, where she said she does all this to help prepare young women for tomorrow.

"We've already achieved such amazing things in such a short time, and we've grown our students and their capability as learners and achievers," said Byars. "We are growing them to know that women can do anything."