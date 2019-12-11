MIDLAND, Texas — Class has been in session for about 12 weeks now for Young Women's Leadership Academy girls. Principal Jennifer Seybert says the growth can’t go unnoticed.

“They inspire me every single day," said Seybert.

The academy came in the first place to challenge women and prepare them for the brightest future possible.

“Part of the application process for YWLA is an interview with me. So I went to all of the elementary schools to interview them and just to see the growth from last April to now.. I know that none of them thought they would be able to do what they’re able to do here," said Seybert"

"And so they’re standing up in front of their peers, they’re sitting in front of community members and their speaking eloquently and confidently. Just to see their energy and excitement is just so refreshing. It's just something you don't see every day."

From being able to give their own presentations, traveling to different STEM competitions and workshops, to visiting Michelle Obama-the opportunities for self-growth are endless.

“So some of these girls were in self-contained classes last year so they would have the same teacher all day long. And so now, we’re expecting them to go to a eight different classes with eight different teachers. So teaching them how to stay organized, teaching them not to get over stressed because so many of our girls are perfectionists. So we work a lot with them on anxiety and tell them it’s OK to fail and that failure is actually part of the learning process," said Seybert.

Seybert says some may not realize it now, but a focused academy like Young Women’s Leadership will be their crutch to ending generational curses.

“Just knowing some of these girls and breaking the cycle of poverty in their family and really changing their lives is so rewarding. The parents are so supportive of us they want the best for the girls. And the girls just give, give, give so much of themselves. It makes me teary because they are so inspiring," said Seybert.

"Just walking down the hall they’re so driven. And being a principal of a traditional school, there’s like a lot of hang out at the lockers, taking extra long in the bathroom just to kind of not want to get to class. But here, the bell rings and they get to class. There's always something already on the board for them to work on, and they don’t want somebody else to beat them to it. So just the competitive vibe is really fun too," Seybert said.

If you're interested in applying or signing up your child, check out the links below.

https://www.midlandisd.net/Page/31188

https://www.midlandisd.net/enroll

RELATED: Many youths think high school diploma is enough to get a good job, poll finds

RELATED: Junior League of Midland to host 12th annual "Face the Race" 5k