MIDLAND, Texas — Big things are happening at Jane Long Elementary for a select group of 4th and 5th grade boys. They’re learning how to become gentlemen.

But they’re not only learning manners, they’re doing a number of things your average nine year old wouldn’t learn until adulthood.

Every Wednesday they wear suits and the boys are mentored while the rest of their friends are at lunch or recess.

“We let the counselor pick the kids because the counselor knows the kids the best. We’re looking for criteria for kids who may not necessarily have a dad, might have some struggles or whatever. and we kind of came up so much curriculum like what does guys need to know?" said Karl Boroski, Young Gentleman's Club mentor.

“We’ve learned about car care, we talked about how to jump a battery, we talked about ironing a shirt, we do things like sewing on a button, we’ve done personal finances, we’ve taught them how to write checks,” said Boroski.

But besides being kind and learning how to care for a number of things your average nine year old wouldn’t, they’re also working on the importance of public speaking and mental health.

“What we do every week when we first start off is we check in. So basically we haven’t seen them since last Wednesday. So everybody gets a chance to say something like, ‘Hey I’m Karl, I’m checking in.’ And then you kind of give the high points of what happened to you that week,” said Boroski.

Karl Boroski and the other mentors of Young Gentleman’s Club are looking for volunteers in hopes to bring this program to additional elementary schools.

If interested, you can message Karl Boroski through his Facebook page.

MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:

Ornish therapy program works to reverse heart disease

Midland hospital offers type 2 diabetes reversal program

Meeting emotional needs can result in a stronger relationship