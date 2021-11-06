XTO Energy holding free summer STEM lessons for students

The lessons will be posted every Thursday at 3 p.m. on the XTO Facebook page.

MIDLAND, Texas — Students in Midland have the chance to enjoy free STEM lessons over the summer.

XTO Energy is partnering with the Midland Hispanic Chamber and Educate Midland for Stay at Home STEM to help provide these students science, technology, engineering and math lessons that they can do at home.

These weekly experiments will be conducted via Facebook by XTO engineers and will be available in English and Spanish. Videos will be posted every Thursday at 3 p.m.

Each video will include step-by-step instructions as well as a list of ingredients.

Students of all ages are invited to participated and learn all about STEM principles.

The first experiment played with chemical reactions, using a variety of household materials to make elephant toothpaste.

“Getting our youth involved in STEM through programs like Stay at Home STEM also helps them to identify potential future job opportunities,” Samantha Clark, VC of Economic Development at the Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said.