Students look forward to summer every year, but with the break comes the risk of children falling behind on their education.

XTO Energy is working to ensure children can have access to learning technology even when they're away from school.

"Summer slide is real," said Educate Midland Program Director Mike Mills. "If our kids take a break completely it may take them up to a half a semester just to get back on track to where they were when summer ended."

XTO Energy is making a donation of $12,500 as well as 50 laptops for use in summer programs. Over 900 Midland students will benefit from this donation.

"The scholastic success of these kids can be improved by just giving them the tools during summertime to not let their academics slide behind," said Enrique Garcia, Permian operations manager, XTO Energy. "We are proud to be able to give back in the community of Midland."