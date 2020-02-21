ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD received five new book vending machines Friday morning.

XTO Energy donated through the Education Foundation to provide the machines and the books inside.

The machines are apart of the Bookworms Literacy Program which gives books to children from Pre-K to first grade.

These books won't just be limited to those children however. Any student at the campuses will be able to use gold tokens awarded by the school to "buy" the books and grow their home library.

A ribbon cutting was held at Blackshear Elementary on Friday. Gonzales, LBJ, Jordan and Fly Elementary schools also received one of the machines.

"We're so excited to do this because we think it's such an innovative way to get kids excited about reading," said Courtney Wardlaw, Public and Government Affairs Advisor for XTO.

