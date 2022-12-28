West Texas schools receive career, technical education grants

Odessa College and three local school districts received millions of dollars in grants.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott announced on Dec. 28 that 152 grants have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission.

These are Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants that will be distributed to colleges, school districts and charter schools.

JET grants are used to help with start-up costs for career and technical education programs and must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Odessa College received two of these grants, totaling over $220,000. These grants will help by allowing OC to purchase and install equipment to serve around 90 students each.

One will be used for electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians. The other will be used for welders, cutters, solderers and brazers.

As for public schools, several West Texas ISDs will receive thousands of dollars in grants.

Grandfalls-Royalty ISD will receive $446,831 for equipment for welders, cutters, solderers and brazers.

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD has been given a $703,779 grant for equipment to train automotive service technicians and mechanics.

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD received two grants, one for welders, cutters, solderers and brazers and the others for carpenters. These grants total over $1 million.