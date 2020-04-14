TEXAS, USA — West Texas colleges will soon be getting some financial relief after getting hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator John Cornyn announced on April 14 that Midland College, Odessa College and UTPB would be getting over of $5.6 million in federal grants through the CARES Act.

Each school will need to use at least 50% of each grant on providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses caused by the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19.

Midland College will receive $1,673,002 total, with $836,501 going towards students.

Odessa College will receive the most of the three schools, getting $2,118,029. This means $1,059,015 will go towards student aid.

Finally, UTPB will receive a total of $1,840,016 with students receiving $920,008 total.

Altogether schools and student aid will each receive $2.8 million towards coronavirus response.

Texas institutions will receive a total of $1 billion out of the $14 billion made available by the CARES Act.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn.

“In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Texas-based speech therapy service offers resources for families

Tips and resources for parents working from home

Colleges move to online classes for summer learning

UT Permian Basin nursing students helping the county with COVID-19 efforts