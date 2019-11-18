MIDLAND, Texas — We Choose Our Future, SPAC has elected to file for a recount on the Midland ISD School Bond election.

MISD leaders proposed a $569-million bond to bring in more teachers, add space, technology and security to secondary campuses, but it failed by 25 votes during November elections.

In a statement, the two explained requesting a recount for any election with so few ballots determining the outcome is standard practice.

"In several states, this 25 vote difference (0.1% of all votes cast) would have triggered an automatic recount. We owe it to the voters, and our supporters, to ensure an accurate vote count. We look forward to a transparent and open process.” said Christine Foreman and Dave Joyner.

