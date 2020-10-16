Ward County kicks off car seat check-up event

On Oct. 31, Ward County will kick off a car seat check-up event.

WARD COUNTY, Texas — On Oct. 31, parents will be able to attend a car seat check-up event to learn how to safely install their child's car seat in a vehicle as well as learn how to correctly place a child in a safety seat.

Parents will also get tips on how to choose a safety seat based on their child's age, height, and weight.

Certified technicians will be there to ensure parents that their child's safety seat has not been recalled along with providing other safety information.

The car seat check-up event will be held on Oct. 31 at Weststar Autoplex from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.