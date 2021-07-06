UTPB's College of Engineering receives grant for A.I. Research

The nearly $300,000 grant will be used to purchase specialized simulators for education and research.

ODESSA, Texas — The Univeristy of Texas Permian Basin College of Engeering has been awarded a grant for Artifical Intelligence Research.

These grants are typically awarded to universities that are Minority Serving Institutions like UTPB.

“We are so grateful to have been selected for this award,” said College of Engineering professor, Omar Beg, PhD. “This funding will allow us to usher in a new era of research and education for our students and our region.”

Summer camps will be available to school-aged students for A.I. research. Electircal Engineering undergraduates will also have a new summer research project created for them to train on model electric power distribution systems.