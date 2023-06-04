UTPB visits with New Tech Odessa students

ODESSA, Texas —
Students at New Tech Odessa were given the Falcon treatment on Thursday.
Students and faculty from University of Texas Permian Basin’s many departments paid the high schoolers a visit, showing off the programs and benefits of attending the university.
They hope that connecting with students early will help ease their transition into college life.
“We do help with the transition of going from New Tech to UTPB,” said UTPB Director of Admissions Lorinda Tercero. “We have a freshman admissions counselor, that this is her regional school. She comes out here and does presentations, she works with the high school counselor and the principal at any time. We've been doing FAFSA nights, we have a FAFSA night tonight at New Tech, and so UTPB will also be helping with that as well.”
The university hopes that events like this will bring in new Falcons for the upcoming semester.