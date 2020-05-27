ODESSA, Texas — UT Permian Basin will be offering three new tracks in their Mathematics and Computer Science Department.

Beginning this Fall, students will be able to choose from cyber security, software development, and game and simulation.

“With the addition of new cyber security faculty and a talented art department to help with the game & simulation program, we will be ready to launch in the fall,” says College of Arts and Sciences Dean, Dr. Scott McKay.

The university hopes this will allow students to focus on what matters most to them.

Prospective students are encouraged to visit the UTPB Computer Science webpage to learn more and apply.

