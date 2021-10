The event will be held on October 4 at the 5:30 p.m. in the Mesa Building.

ODESSA, Texas — UT Permian Basin will be holding its FAFSA/TAFSA night on October 4.

University counselors will be there to help you fill out forms for finanical aid.

Completing these forms are now a state requirement in order to graduate. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Mesa Building Room 2130.