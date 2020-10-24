UTPB to finish fall semester completely online

When students head home for Thanksgiving, it will be the last time they're on campus for the semester.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin will be changing up the final part of its fall semester due to the coronavirus.

When students head home for Thanksgiving, it will be the last time they're on campus for the fall semester.

The last portion of classes will be entirely online.

This decision was made several months ago, but this means the fall graduation ceremony will not take place this year.

Instead the university has something else in mind to celebrate its students.

"This year we are going to move all our commencements to one big celebration in May of the spring semester. We'll invite the graduates who complete their education this December and our spring graduates to celebrate with us at the Midland County Horseshoe," said Tatum Hubbard with UTPB.