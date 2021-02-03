UTPB to continue to provide CARES Act funding to students

The university recently received an additional $920,008 from the federal government.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin will continue to help its students receive support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university recently was given $920,008 from the CARES Act fund.

These funds will go to expenses related to COVID-19, which include housing, course materials, technology and health care.

“The emergency funds we can provide students as a result of the CARES Act funding from the federal government makes a significant difference in the lives of our students. We are grateful for the funding and glad we can help facilitate getting it to students with financial needs,” said Dr. Rebecca Spurlock, VP of Student Affairs and Leadership.

Since 2020 and the first two months of 2021, UTPB has provided its students with over $920,000 in funding because of the CARES Act.

A committee will review each request that is submitted to decide the appropriate resources necessary for students who need the assistance.