UTPB Graphic Design student finalist for prestigious Art Prize Competition

Multiskilled Senior Analise Lucio didn't think she'd be a finalist, but finished within the top forty out of five hundred submissions.

ODESSA, Texas — Analise Lucio is a senior Graphic Design student with a minor in Computer Science at UT Permian Basin. Born in Haslet, Texas, she's always had a love for art and crafts, which prompted her to want to study art at UTPB. She was recently highlighted in UTPB's Falcon Success Stories.

Not only an artist, Lucio is also a volleyball player on the UTPB team where she is a setter. In her most recent season in 2021, she led the Lone Star Conference with 490 assists among other impressive statistics. She was named to the Lone Star Conference All-Tournament Team after the season concluded. Her best game was a game on Oct. 2, 2021 where she recorded 58 assists and 19 digs against St. Mary's (TX).

While at UTPB, she drew a piece for her art program that she would later send in to an art competition.

“The art dept. at UTPB does a good job at keeping their students in check with what exhibitions you are able to submit to, I sent in my piece and crossed my fingers.”

Crossing her fingers worked because the piece eventually became a finalist for the AXA Art Prize Competition, one of the respected student art competitions in the entire United States. Among 500 submissions, Lucio's painting was named one of the 40 finalists. Her work is being displayed at a virtual gallery and a live exhibit in New York.

Analise Lucio, University of Texas Permian Basin Foundation, 2019, black and white pencil on paper, 25.5 x 19.5 inches Posted by AXA Art Prize on Thursday, June 30, 2022

Lucio was also an intern for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce this summer.

We would like to extend a huge congratulations to our summer intern Analise on this big accomplishment! 🎉 The AXA Art... Posted by Odessa Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, August 16, 2022