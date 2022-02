A donation from Phillips 66 covered registration fees and equipment for the robots.

ODESSA, Texas — The UTPB STEM robotics team is prepping for a robotics competition the weekend of Feb. 18.

Phillips 66 donated $15,870 to the robotics program. This money not only covered the students' registration fees but also allowed them to purchase equipment for their robots.

Students were practicing with their robots Thursday to prep for the competition.