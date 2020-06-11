UTPB STEM Academy first graduating class works on college applications

The school says its goal is to have 100% of graduating students enrolled in college.

ODESSA, Texas — The first class is set to graduate from the UTPB STEM Academy is working on applying to college.

The academy held an application workshop for the senior class on November 6.

Admission counselors from the university helped the students with their Apply Texas applications.

"Many of these kids were the oldest kids when the charter first opened," said Superintendent Shannon Davidson.

"They were in sixth grade and they have been with us since sixth grade and all the way up, so we got to help them n their growing up process and it has been very fun watching them grow up and now get ready to go on to their next big step."

Davidson says when students start the program, they have a choice between computer science, engineering and biomedical.