UTPB STEM Academy council awarded for excellence

The school was awarded “The National Gold Council of Excellence Award” by the National Student Council and The National Association of Secondary School Principal.

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB STEM Academy's High School Student Council has been awarded for its excellence.

The school has been awarded “The National Gold Council of Excellence Award” by the National Student Council and The National Association of Secondary School Principals.

National Council of Excellence Awards acknowledge both middle and high school student councils that show evidence of great student service, leadership, voice and engagement.

High school student councils must provide proof of proper elections and bylaws, service projects the council has done, multiple spirit or social activities and leadership training attended by council members.

Applications are submitted at the end of the year and awarded the next.

Selected honorees receive an official certificate, their school name in the winner's list on the National Student Council website and special seal to use on their own website and communications.