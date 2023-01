This is the 38th Bookworm Vending Machine in ECISD.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD and the Education Foundation held a ribbon cutting for a new Bookworm Vending Machine on Friday.

The new machine is located at the STEM Academy at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

This is the 38th book vending machine in ECISD.