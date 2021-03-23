UTPB School of Nursing graduates celebrate record-setting first-attempt success rate for the NCLEX

NCLEX is an exam all nursing students have to pass upon graduation to become a registered nurse.

ODESSA, Texas — The UTPB School of Nursing graduates earned a record-breaking first-attempt pass rate on The National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

The program had a 94% success rate. This exam is necessary for all students to pass in order to become a registered nurse.

"I feel strongly about empowering the leadership, faculty, and staff within the School of Nursing and the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance (CoHSHP)," said CoHSHP Dean Dr. Donna Beuk. "We are providing an environment where students develop valuable skills, knowledge, and passion for improving quality-of-life for those in their care."

The success rate from this crop of graduates surpassed the previous years' rate by 12 percent. They also exceeded the 2020 Texas and National rate by 2 and 7.5 percent, respectively.