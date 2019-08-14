ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is proud to recognize its largest summer graduating class as 373 students walk the stage Friday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

More than double the number of students who graduated last summer, new graduates from coast-to-coast and overseas will walk the stage to receive their baccalaureate and master’s degrees.

“We are so proud of each and every one of our students who put in the hard work to earn their degrees,” UT Permian Basin President Dr. Sandra Woodley said. “It is always so exciting to see a student complete a goal they set for themselves. We can’t wait to see where their journey takes them next.”

UTPB will host two summer commencement ceremonies at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center Friday, August 16th.

Undergraduate students will walk the stage at 4 p.m. and graduate students will walk the stage at 7:30 p.m.

If you’re not able to attend the ceremony, you can watch a live stream at utpb.edu.