ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin has announced they will be partnering with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health.

The partnership will allow students the chance to earn a Graduate Certificate in Public Health at the same time as a Master of Business Administration.

This degree program will help students looking for management level positions in such places as hospital administration, public health and healthcare organizations.

"What a program like this then provides is for people to even get into health care from the management side kind of first and to help them really take care of some of the needs they have, to develop their skill sets over there and for these health care systems to really be more efficient and effective in running their business," said Dr. Steven Beech, Dean of the College of Business at UTPB.

For more information on the programs the university provides you can visit the UTPB website.

