UTPB partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters program for Mini STEAM Camps

These camps will be held on March 20 and March 27

ODESSA, Texas — UPTB has joined forces with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program to hold Mini STEAM Camps for children in Odessa and Midland.

The camps will be for children in grades 3-8 and will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Mesa Building on the UTPB campus.

Students can register with their parents for one of the two sessions. People will be at the door waiting to help with the process.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program will now be available for children in Ector County. The program was previously restricted to school-based matches only.

“These will give children – not just in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program but throughout Midland and Odessa – an opportunity to really get hands on with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) topics in a fun environment," said Susan Miller, the program coordinator for Ector County.

Associate professor of Curriculum and Instruction in the College of Education Louis Glover will lead students in these various hands-on activities.

Some of these activities include making super balls to explore concepts in chemical and physical changes, building electrical circuits to explore concepts in electricity and building musical instruments to explore concepts in physics.

This program will allow local children to be on the college campus, have fun and learn more about science.

There will be a limited number of spaces available for each camp and spots will be given out on a first-come, first serve basis.