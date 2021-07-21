UTPB offering first responder certificate in Spanish

UT Permian Basin is now offering Paramedics, EMTs, firefighters, or other healthcare professionals an opportunity to take online courses.

ODESSA, Texas — The U.S. Hispanic population has grown to more than 60 million, and more than 3.1 million Spanish-speaking households reported limited English proficiency in recent years. It's clear there is a critical need for Spanish-speaking emergency personnel.

UT Permian Basin's nine-credit hour certificate program aims to provide a solid foundation in oral and written medical Spanish proficiencies and cultural competence.

Dr. Perla Ábrego, associate professor of Spanish and undergraduate coordinator of the Spanish program at UTPB, said "We see the need to offer more Spanish opportunities, specially healthcare...in a medical emergency, our first responders need to be able to communicate with their patient."

The certificate program will start this fall, and there is still time to apply. The application deadline is August 9, 2021.