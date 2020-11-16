UT Permian Basin and Odessa College team up for new teacher education program

OC2UTPB in 3 is a three-year program split up between both schools.

Odessa College and UT Permian Basin have started a new teacher education program for people in the Permian Basin.

OC2UTPB is a three-year program that hopes to aspire more young people to become educators for the students growing up in the Permian Basin according to the press release.

For those who partake in the course, they will spend a year and a half at Odessa College and then the other year and a half at UT Permian Basin.

This program is meant for students who want to graduate early and go straight into the working force.

The accelerated format will earn students a Associate of Arts in Teaching degree from Odessa College and then a Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies from UTPB the press release says.

Students will have to take the maximum amount of credit hours each semester in order to complete and graduate from the program on time.

The schools allow their students to decide whether they want to take their coursework during the day, evening, or online.

Both schools will also work with independent school districts in the Permian Basin by attracting more students to give the program a look.