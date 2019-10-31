ODESSA, Texas — What do you think of when you hear the word vampires? Probably things like Halloween or how they hate garlic and daylight.

But for a handful of career majors, vampires are so much more.

"In Humanities and especially in Literature, we study these creatures because they pop up very often in novels, plays, films and poetry," said Dr. Rebecca Day Babcock, UTPB Linguistics and Literature professor.

"So we can study these kind of creatures that seem like they're just fun and scary for Halloween, but we actually study these creatures as part of our work and research of language and history."

UTPB has a new tradition for this very reason- their Halloween panels.

The school switches up the creature every year. Last year was zombies, this year, vampires. But Babcock says they all have something in common.

"These creatures help us to understand who we are as humans in our position in the world, our fears our concerns. And that's really where these creatures come out they help us to understand who we are and our relationship with the world," said Babcock.

Babcock says fear is instilled to us as children.

"A lot of what is in folklore is warnings. So a lot of times the reason why we tell children that there are scary things at night, is because we don't want children going out at night," said Babcock.

"So if children are scared there's creatures out there that will get them, then that will keep them inside. And of course we don't want them talking to strangers so if we tell them there's evil creatures, witches vampires, out there...

"So all of these folklore stories help us with societal norms. We want people to stay within society's norms, so a lot of these stories are about punishing people who transgress those norms and go outside of those norms," said Daybabcock.

Whether or not you have a passion for vampires, zombies or witches, Babcock says you can make anything a major or career.

"No matter what you want to study, you can study it through English, through history-especially history, because every single thing that's happened ever, is apart of history. So whatever you're interested in, you can study in a scholarly manner through English, Spanish and history," said Babcock.

