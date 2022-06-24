First 5 Kinder Camp registration now open

UTPB First 5 has opened registration for their free virtual Kinder Camp, which includes self-paced online activities.

ODESSA, Texas — First 5 Permian Basin has opened online registration for Kinder Camp 2022.

The camp is available for children in Ector and Midland Counties entering kindergarten in Fall 2022. The camp will be parent-led to help provide children with kindergarten readiness.

Parents will be emailed online materials and activities for children to complete at their own pace. Additionally, UTPB First 5 will hold scheduled virtual activities for families to participate in July 11 to July 15.

To register your child, fill out the camp registration form free of charge.

First 5 Permian Basin is a part of the Department of Community and Family Health in UT Permian Basin's College of Health Sciences and Human Performance.

The program's goal is to bring awareness to children's education across West Texas.

First 5 also provides additional free programs for families, which include home instruction for parents of preschool youngsters, nurse-family partnership and parents as teachers.

Included in these family programs is access to personal educators, high-quality lessons and curriculums, child screenings/assessments and diverse resource networks.