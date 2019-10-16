ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is hosting a grand opening of their new engineering building on Tuesday, October 22, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m.

The new building is located at 1105 W. Highway 191.

The grand opening will include a brief presentation from University and community leaders as well as elected officials.

Following the ceremony, guests are invited to tour the building and enjoy food and refreshments.

UTPB considers its engineering program to be one of the best in the nation. They are excited that their students now have a building to match their excellence in the classroom.

