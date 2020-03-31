In response to these unprecedented times of COVID-19, UT Permian Basin will host its first virtual Falcon Day.

The event typically allows prospective students and their families to visit the campus and learn what UTPB is all about, but will now be held online.

The tour will happen on a Saturday for the fall and spring semesters.

“During this time of social distancing, we really wanted to give our Future Falcons a glimpse of what life at UTPB is like. Since they can’t come to us, we are excited to meet them where they are via technology,” explained Mallory Langford, UT Permian Basin Admissions Counselor.

During their virtual tour, students will meet the people that will build their college experiences, such as President Woodley, student life/services, housing and dining, faculty, staff, and current students.

Speakers will also be answering questions live during the tour.

Langford said it is important to connect our prospective students to the people and areas of campus that matter most to them.

“One of UTPB’s greatest assets is the wonderful collection of people who make up our campus community – staff, faculty, and students alike. Falcon Day creates a space for future students to make connections and build relationships with people in all areas of campus. We hope our virtual Falcon Day will create a similar sort of space!”

The first virtual tour will take place Saturday, April 4 at 10:00 a.m., you can join from wherever you are.

