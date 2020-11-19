UT Permian Basin collecting books for Ector County Education Foundation

ODESSA, Texas — UT Permian Basin is working to encourage life-long readers in West Texas through its 2nd Holiday Book drive.
The university is accepting children's book donations through November 30. All donated books will then be given to the Ector County Education Foundation on Dec 1, known as Giving Tuesday. The Education Foundation will then use the books to fill the Little Free Libraries on elementary school campuses across Ector County ISD.
All new and gently used books can be dropped off at the J. Dunagan Library or the Mesa Building foyer on the university's campus.