ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin received a $200,000 grant on September 12.

The grant will go to recruitment and research for students in nuclear engineering.

According to UTPB's College of Engineering, the grant will help the mission to double the number of nuclear engineering students. It will also help increase graduation rates by at least 25%.

"The scholarship we received to support nuclear engineering from NRC will really help with recruitment of students as it provides scholarship opportunities," said Dr. George Nnanna, Dean of the College of Engineering.

"One reason the NRC is supporting us is that they believe we have a high quality program and we've been very successful with graduating students," added Dr. Essam Ibrahim, a mechanical engineer professor.

UTPB says up to 40 students will be supported with the new funding.

