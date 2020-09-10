UTPB giving away school swag to students

The reason for the giveaway is to celebrate the university's record fall enrollment numbers.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is giving away a collection of school swag to some students on its Instagram page.

Prizes being given away in the first week include a blanket, a tailgating chair, a shirt, a foam finger, a portable first-aid kit and more.

The winner must be a UTPB student and be able to pick up the prize pack on campus.

To enter, all students have to do is follow @utpb and @utpbstulife and tag a Falcon friend in the comments of the contest announcement.

The first giveaway winner will be announced on Oct. 12.

UTPB says the reason for these giveaways is to celebrate the university's record fall enrollment numbers.