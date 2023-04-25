UTPB gives sneak preview of renovations to CEED Building

The update will add office space, labs, small business development assistance and a café to the building.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin has been working hard on their new and improved Center for Energy and Economic Diversification Building.

On Tuesday, they gave everyone a peek under the curtain at what they can expect in the future.

It's meant to help up and coming innovators and entrepreneurs get a head start in their endeavors.

“The university plays a major role in lots of areas, and economic development is a big areas for us,” said UTPB President Dr. Sandra Woodley. “We want to make sure to support the entrepreneurs in our community to not only have these great ideas, but to connect with our faculty and other innovators in the community and help that idea come to fruition.”