ODESSA, Texas — About 50% of Ector County children are unprepared for kindergarten and the University of Texas of the Permian Basin is working to combat the issue.

The university has started a program called "HIPPY", or Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters.

It's a 30-week program that will help parents prepare their children for school.

All the materials including supplies, books and the curriculum are free to families so that parents can teach their children at home.

There are still spots left for families with children age three to five. To learn more or sign up for a spot call 432-552-4025.