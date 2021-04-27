UTPB Falcon Giving Day raises more than $260,000

There was a 21% increase in participation and 35% increase in giving from last year.

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB raised over $260,000 on Falcon Giving Day this year.

There were more than 270 people to donate from across 18 states. There was an increase in both participation and giving by 21% and 35 % respectively.

“We are proud of our Falcon Family for coming together to support UT Permian Basin," said UTPB Annual Giving Coordinator, Danielle Davila. "We are blown away by the love and support.”

The 24-hour online giving campaign raised $267,796.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in Falcon Giving Day,” said Director of Development, Casey Carson. “Our goal was to encourage support for the wonderful things happening at UT Permian Basin. A special thanks to the students who participated and will be volunteering around the community as their way of giving back.”