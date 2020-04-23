ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin will soon be offering a graduate program for engineering students.

Starting in fall 2020, students will now be able to earn a master's degree in mechanical engineering.

The program will help provide advanced training for engineers who are already in the workforce. This training will help them perform at a higher level in their company.

“At a time like this, with a slowdown in the economy, practicing engineers may be looking for an opportunity to retool their professional skills. Our master’s program provides that option right here in the Permian Basin," said Dr. George Nnanna, College of Engineering Dean.

Both thesis and non-thesis options will be available for students, and GRE requirements are being waived at this time.

Full-time students should be able to complete their courses and earn their degree in two years. Graduation requirements are 30 credits for the thesis option and 36 for the non-thesis option.

"A unique feature of our program is that we will offer evening and possibly weekend courses to enable practicing engineers to take classes without disrupting their regular work schedule,” said Dr. Nnanna.

For more information on the program or to find out how to apply, you can visit the UTPB website.

