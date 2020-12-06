ODESSA, Texas — UTPB is seeking student feedback on reopening for the fall semester.

Anyone who attends UTPB as a student should have received a link to a survey in their school email.

Those who take the survey will be eligible to win a $20 UTPB bookstore gift card or UTPB gear. 25 winners will be chosen.

The survey centers on the fall semester and students' thoughts on what they feel comfortable with and how UTPB can ensure students stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you would like to learn more about the university's plans for the fall semester and what steps have already been taken to keep students and faculty safe you can visit the website.

