UTPB art and history departments create women's suffrage pop-up exhibit

The exhibit will be able to be taken and displayed at other locations, such as ECISD campuses.

ODESSA, Texas — With the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment just passing, the UTPB art and history departments have now made a pop-up exhibit on the history of women's suffrage.

The display aims to create awareness of the issues women faced gaining the right to vote.

This exhibit came together after the departments gained access to the Smithsonian's Her Story exhibit as well as the National Archives Rightfully Hers exhibit.

With these elements, the departments created a special display case to accompany the exhibits.

Right now the pop-up display is in the Mesa Building at UTPB, but the exhibit will be able to be taken and displayed at other locations, such as ECISD campuses.