UTPB aims to help workforce growth with new initiatives

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is working to close workforce gaps and add more jobs with its new innovation and workforce initiatives.

The hope is that these initiatives will stimulate entrepreneurial opportunities and workforce training, as well as connect university research with industry leaders and the community.

"We need to generate a workforce that can help the community meet the employment needs in West Texas and beyond West Texas," said Dr. Raj Dakshinamurthy.