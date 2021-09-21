New program aims to attract math and science majors to the Permian Basin

The program will help train these majors as teachers to help improve STEM investment in the community.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin and Permian Strategic Partnership are starting a new initiative to help improve education in the area in STEM fields for Kindergarten to 12th grade students.

This new program, called UTeach Permian Basin, is designed to recruit math and science majors and train them as teachers.

PSP has given a $1.9 million investment into the program.

STEM majors in the program will work to complete a bachelor's degree in a field of math or science within four years, while also earning a secondary teacher certification. During the process, students will also complete a paid internship.

Local leaders hope this program will help provide more teachers in the Permian Basin to help students be prepared for college and STEM-related careers.

UTeach programs are available at 49 universities across the United States, and the model was developed at the University of Texas at Austin.