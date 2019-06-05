ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin and Midland College announced their partnership will continue to create clear pathways for students to earn their degrees.

The latest addition allows a seamless transition for engineering students.

While enrolled at MC, students can begin coursework at UTPB.

“This partnership comes at the perfect time," said Dr. Sandra Woodley, UT Permian Basin president. "Because engineers are in such high demand in our thriving economy, we must provide opportunities to earn a bachelor’s degree quickly and fill critical workforce gaps. Working closely with Midland College on this pathway, and many others, supports the next generation of professionals in this region and beyond.”

“Engineering is a critically important program to the community of Midland and to the mission of Midland College,” said Dr. Steve Thomas, president of Midland College. “The collaboration between Midland College and UTPB will empower students interested in pursuing an engineering degree to develop the knowledge and skills to thrive in an evolving energy field. At a time when many families in our community worry about the cost of college, this new partnership will provide students a high quality, cost-effective educational opportunity."