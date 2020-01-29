ODESSA, Texas — On Jan. 29, the University of Texas Permian Basin will unveil the "West Texas Strong Moving Forward with Resilience Program."

The introduction of the program comes as an initiative in response to the 2019 mass shooting that tragically struck the West Texas community.

The University of Texas Board of Regents will present $10,000 to assist with the funding of workshops, presentations, and pieces of training for students, faculty, and staff.

The program which comes in February will teach students about trauma, the effects of health after trauma, and how to spot signs of a trauma-response.

Vice President of Student Affairs, Becky Spurlock, expressed how trauma affects the body and how those affected never really move on from it.

"More and more studies show that we don’t really move on from these events, and they take a toll on our physical and mental wellbeing. We are in a position at UT Permian Basin to help our community learn new ways of responding to traumatic events.”

The unveiling of the new program will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the UT Permian Basin Student Activity Center.